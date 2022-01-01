North Miami Beach sandwich spots you'll love

North Miami Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in North Miami Beach

Miami Squeeze image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Miami Squeeze

18315 West Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (784 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kelly Green
A green mix of Spinach, Celery, Kale, Lemons, Pineapples, Broccoli , Cucumbers, and Apples.
Tuna Wrap$11.00
Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad with mayo and Celery, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers.
Flu Shot (4 Oz)$5.50
(4 oz. cup)
2 oz. Ginger, Lemon, and Honey
More about Miami Squeeze
Holy Schnitzel (Aventura, FL) image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel (Aventura, FL)

17871 BISCAYNE BLVD, AVENTURA

Avg 4.4 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Holy Toasty$19.99
Crispy Chicken Topped with Grilled Pastrami on a Flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, & Sautéed Onions, Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce
Popcorn Chicken$11.99
Choose Buffalo, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ or Plain with the Sauce or Dressing on the Side
French Fries
Side of Regular, Sweet Potato or Cajun Fries
More about Holy Schnitzel (Aventura, FL)
Kabobji Middle Eastern Restaurant image

 

Kabobji Middle Eastern Restaurant

3055 NE 163 ST, NORTH MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Sauce side$0.50
Fresh Pita Bread (12 Pcs)$4.99
Lg Greek Salad$11.99
More about Kabobji Middle Eastern Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in North Miami Beach

Greek Salad

Chicken Wraps

Salmon

Rigatoni

Lentil Soup

Caesar Salad

Hummus

Chicken Tenders

