North Miami Beach juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Miami Squeeze image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Miami Squeeze

18315 West Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (784 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kelly Green
A green mix of Spinach, Celery, Kale, Lemons, Pineapples, Broccoli , Cucumbers, and Apples.
Tuna Wrap$11.00
Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad with mayo and Celery, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers.
Flu Shot (4 Oz)$5.50
(4 oz. cup)
2 oz. Ginger, Lemon, and Honey
More about Miami Squeeze
Sproutz image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sproutz

17100 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach

Avg 4.5 (775 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sproutz Acai Bowl$13.99
Organic Acai topped w/ banana, strawberry, pineapple, coconut flakes granola & honey. CHOOSE BASE: Original acai blended w/ banana, mango, & honey OR Acai + guarana
Poke - Salmon & Tuna (raw)$18.99
Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, soy sauce, spicy mayo, unagi sauce
Poke - Tuna (raw)$17.99
Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, soy sauce, spicy mayo, unagi sauce
More about Sproutz
Winners Cafe image

 

Winners Cafe

18260 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
NUTTELA & STRAWBERRY PIZZETTA$7.99
While warm spread with Nutella generously and top with fresh strawberries.
Water$1.50
Water, a substance composed of the chemical elements hydrogen and oxygen and exists in gaseous, liquid, and solid states. It is one of the most plentiful and essential compounds.
HEALTH BOOST
Banana, strawberry, oats, honey
More about Winners Cafe

