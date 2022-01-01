North Miami Beach juice & smoothie spots you'll love
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Miami Squeeze
18315 West Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Kelly Green
A green mix of Spinach, Celery, Kale, Lemons, Pineapples, Broccoli , Cucumbers, and Apples.
|Tuna Wrap
|$11.00
Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad with mayo and Celery, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers.
|Flu Shot (4 Oz)
|$5.50
(4 oz. cup)
2 oz. Ginger, Lemon, and Honey
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sproutz
17100 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach
|Popular items
|Sproutz Acai Bowl
|$13.99
Organic Acai topped w/ banana, strawberry, pineapple, coconut flakes granola & honey. CHOOSE BASE: Original acai blended w/ banana, mango, & honey OR Acai + guarana
|Poke - Salmon & Tuna (raw)
|$18.99
Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, soy sauce, spicy mayo, unagi sauce
|Poke - Tuna (raw)
|$17.99
Arugula, pineapple, edamame, ginger, avocado, cucumbers, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, crunchy onions, soy sauce, spicy mayo, unagi sauce
Winners Cafe
18260 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach
|Popular items
|NUTTELA & STRAWBERRY PIZZETTA
|$7.99
While warm spread with Nutella generously and top with fresh strawberries.
|Water
|$1.50
Water, a substance composed of the chemical elements hydrogen and oxygen and exists in gaseous, liquid, and solid states. It is one of the most plentiful and essential compounds.
|HEALTH BOOST
Banana, strawberry, oats, honey