Cookies in North Miami Beach
North Miami Beach restaurants that serve cookies
More about Miami Squeeze
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Miami Squeeze
18315 West Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach
|Cookie Blast
Whole Milk, Oreo, Nutella, Banana
More about Sproutz
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sproutz
17100 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach
|GF Cookie - YIN YANG
|$7.49
This cookie is the perfect balance between white and dark chocolate. It simply perfection. Gluten & Dairy Free
Ingredients:
100% Almond flour
Organic Coconut Sugar
Vegan Sugar Free Dark Chocolate (Sweetened with Monk Fruit)
Vegan Sugar Free White Chocolate (Sweetened with Monk Fruit)
Pasteurized Egg
Organic Vegan Butter (Avocado Butter)
|GF Cookie - CHOCO(LATE) POR TI
|$7.49
These cookies are complete ooey gooey chocolate goodness. One of our latest flavors yet one of the most popular ones! Gluten and Dairy Free.
Ingredients:
100% Almond flour
Organic Coconut Sugar
Vegan Sugar Free 70% Dark Chocolate (Sweetened with Monk Fruit)
Organic Walnut
Collagen
Pasteurized Egg
Organic Vegan Butter (Avocado Butter)