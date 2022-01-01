Cookies in North Miami Beach

These cookies are complete ooey gooey chocolate goodness. One of our latest flavors yet one of the most popular ones! Gluten and Dairy Free.

Ingredients:

100% Almond flour

Organic Coconut Sugar

Vegan Sugar Free 70% Dark Chocolate (Sweetened with Monk Fruit)

Organic Walnut

Collagen

Pasteurized Egg

Organic Vegan Butter (Avocado Butter)

