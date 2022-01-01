Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in North Miami Beach

North Miami Beach restaurants
North Miami Beach restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Miami Squeeze

18315 West Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (784 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie Blast
Whole Milk, Oreo, Nutella, Banana
More about Miami Squeeze
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sproutz

17100 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach

Avg 4.5 (775 reviews)
Takeout
GF Cookie - YIN YANG$7.49
This cookie is the perfect balance between white and dark chocolate. It simply perfection. Gluten & Dairy Free
Ingredients:
100% Almond flour
Organic Coconut Sugar
Vegan Sugar Free Dark Chocolate (Sweetened with Monk Fruit)
Vegan Sugar Free White Chocolate (Sweetened with Monk Fruit)
Pasteurized Egg
Organic Vegan Butter (Avocado Butter)
GF Cookie - CHOCO(LATE) POR TI$7.49
These cookies are complete ooey gooey chocolate goodness. One of our latest flavors yet one of the most popular ones! Gluten and Dairy Free.
Ingredients:
100% Almond flour
Organic Coconut Sugar
Vegan Sugar Free 70% Dark Chocolate (Sweetened with Monk Fruit)
Organic Walnut
Collagen
Pasteurized Egg
Organic Vegan Butter (Avocado Butter)
More about Sproutz
Nate's Pizza image

 

Nate's Pizza

3115 NE 163 Rd Street, North Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies$2.40
More about Nate's Pizza
Item pic

 

Chill-N Nitrogen Aventura

17831 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tought Cookie$14.90
A Quart of Biscotti Ice Cream with Caramel Swirls and Cookie Dough Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)
More about Chill-N Nitrogen Aventura

