Edamame in North Miami Beach

North Miami Beach restaurants
North Miami Beach restaurants that serve edamame

Item pic

 

Hiro Japanese Restaurant

3007 NE 163rd St, North Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
EDAMAME$7.75
Boiled green soy beans
More about Hiro Japanese Restaurant
Main pic

 

Yakko Bistro - 17040 West Dixie Highway

17040 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Edamame$5.00
spicy +2
More about Yakko Bistro - 17040 West Dixie Highway

Map

Map

