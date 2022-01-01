Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel wraps in North Miami Beach

North Miami Beach restaurants
North Miami Beach restaurants that serve falafel wraps

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Miami Squeeze

18315 West Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (784 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Wrap$11.00
Homemade Hummus & Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots.
More about Miami Squeeze
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel (Aventura, FL)

17871 BISCAYNE BLVD, AVENTURA

Avg 4.4 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Falafel Wrap$11.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Fresh Onion, and Hummus
More about Holy Schnitzel (Aventura, FL)
Kabobji Middle Eastern Restaurant

3055 NE 163 ST, NORTH MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
L-Falafel Wrap$10.99
Falafel Wrap$6.99
More about Kabobji Middle Eastern Restaurant

