Falafel wraps in North Miami Beach
North Miami Beach restaurants that serve falafel wraps
More about Miami Squeeze
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Miami Squeeze
18315 West Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach
|Falafel Wrap
|$11.00
Homemade Hummus & Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots.
More about Holy Schnitzel (Aventura, FL)
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Holy Schnitzel (Aventura, FL)
17871 BISCAYNE BLVD, AVENTURA
|Falafel Wrap
|$11.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Fresh Onion, and Hummus