Prosciutto in North Miami Beach

North Miami Beach restaurants that serve prosciutto

The Guest image

 

The Guest

2995 NE 163RD STREET, NORTH MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prosciutto Tosta Tapas$10.00
More about The Guest
Nate's Pizza image

 

Nate's Pizza

3115 NE 163 Rd Street, North Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
#3 FUNGHI & PROSCIUTTO AFUMICATO$19.50
#3 FUNGHI & PROSCIUTTO AFFUMICATO ( Prosciuto, ham and fresh mushrooms$16.30
#3 FUNGHI & PROSCIUTTO AFFUMICATO ( Prosciutto, Ham, Fresh Mushrooms )$18.30
More about Nate's Pizza

Map

Map

