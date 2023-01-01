Rice bowls in North Miami Beach
Holy Schnitzel - Aventura
17871 BISCAYNE BLVD, AVENTURA
|Rice Bowl - Shawarma
|$17.99
Seasoned Baby Chicken served on a base of rice that is accompanied by mixture of fresh vegetables. It is complimented with our signature Holy Sauces of your choice.
|Rice Bowl - Popcorn Chicken
|$19.99
Popcorn Chicken with a choice of preparation served on a base of rice that is accompanied by mixture of fresh vegetables. It is complimented with our signature Holy Sauces of your choice.
|Rice Bowl - BBQ Pulled Beef
|$17.99
BBQ Pulled Beef Brisket served on a base of rice that is accompanied by mixture of fresh vegetables. It is complimented with our signature Holy Sauces of your choice.