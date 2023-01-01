Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in North Miami Beach

North Miami Beach restaurants
North Miami Beach restaurants that serve rice bowls

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel - Aventura

17871 BISCAYNE BLVD, AVENTURA

Avg 4.4 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rice Bowl - Shawarma$17.99
Seasoned Baby Chicken served on a base of rice that is accompanied by mixture of fresh vegetables. It is complimented with our signature Holy Sauces of your choice.
Rice Bowl - Popcorn Chicken$19.99
Popcorn Chicken with a choice of preparation served on a base of rice that is accompanied by mixture of fresh vegetables. It is complimented with our signature Holy Sauces of your choice.
Rice Bowl - BBQ Pulled Beef$17.99
BBQ Pulled Beef Brisket served on a base of rice that is accompanied by mixture of fresh vegetables. It is complimented with our signature Holy Sauces of your choice.
More about Holy Schnitzel - Aventura
Treesome Natural Food Cafe - Sunny Isles - 17608 Collins Avenue

17608 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Rice Bowl$19.00
organic white or brown rice, arugula, grilled chicken, avocado, cilantro
More about Treesome Natural Food Cafe - Sunny Isles - 17608 Collins Avenue

