Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in North Miami Beach

Go
North Miami Beach restaurants
Toast

North Miami Beach restaurants that serve shawarma

Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Miami Squeeze

18315 West Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (784 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shawarma Pita$15.00
Grilled Vegan Shawarma Mixed with Onions & Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers.
Shawarma Tacos$11.00
Shawarma Wrap$15.00
Grilled Vegan Shawarma Mixed with Onions & Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers.
Served with your choice of Whole Wheat, Spinach Wrap.
More about Miami Squeeze
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel (Aventura, FL)

17871 BISCAYNE BLVD, AVENTURA

Avg 4.4 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rice Bowl - Shawarma$16.99
Seasoned Baby Chicken served on a base of rice that is accompanied by mixture of fresh vegetables. It is complimented with our signature Holy Sauces of your choice.
Shawarma Sandwich$18.99
Baby Chicken with Shwarma Seasoning, Hummus, Tahini, & Israeli Salad Served in a Baguette.
Shawarma in a Pita$16.99
Baby Chicken with Shwarma Seasoning, Hummus, Tahini, & Israeli Salad
More about Holy Schnitzel (Aventura, FL)
Kabobji Middle Eastern Restaurant image

 

Kabobji Middle Eastern Restaurant

3055 NE 163 ST, NORTH MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Platter$9.95
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$6.99
L-Beef Shawarma Platter$13.99
More about Kabobji Middle Eastern Restaurant
Item pic

 

Pita Hut North Miami Beach

18450 W Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1lb Shawarma$20.00
1/2lb Shawarma$10.00
Shawarma$13.00
More about Pita Hut North Miami Beach

Browse other tasty dishes in North Miami Beach

Lentil Soup

Chicken Tenders

Avocado Toast

Burger Wraps

Shawarma Wraps

Cookies

Salmon

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near North Miami Beach to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (211 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston