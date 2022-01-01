Shawarma in North Miami Beach
North Miami Beach restaurants that serve shawarma
More about Miami Squeeze
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Miami Squeeze
18315 West Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach
|Shawarma Pita
|$15.00
Grilled Vegan Shawarma Mixed with Onions & Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers.
|Shawarma Tacos
|$11.00
|Shawarma Wrap
|$15.00
Grilled Vegan Shawarma Mixed with Onions & Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers.
Served with your choice of Whole Wheat, Spinach Wrap.
More about Holy Schnitzel (Aventura, FL)
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Holy Schnitzel (Aventura, FL)
17871 BISCAYNE BLVD, AVENTURA
|Rice Bowl - Shawarma
|$16.99
Seasoned Baby Chicken served on a base of rice that is accompanied by mixture of fresh vegetables. It is complimented with our signature Holy Sauces of your choice.
|Shawarma Sandwich
|$18.99
Baby Chicken with Shwarma Seasoning, Hummus, Tahini, & Israeli Salad Served in a Baguette.
|Shawarma in a Pita
|$16.99
Baby Chicken with Shwarma Seasoning, Hummus, Tahini, & Israeli Salad
More about Kabobji Middle Eastern Restaurant
Kabobji Middle Eastern Restaurant
3055 NE 163 ST, NORTH MIAMI BEACH
|Chicken Shawarma Platter
|$9.95
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$6.99
|L-Beef Shawarma Platter
|$13.99
More about Pita Hut North Miami Beach
Pita Hut North Miami Beach
18450 W Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach
|1lb Shawarma
|$20.00
|1/2lb Shawarma
|$10.00
|Shawarma
|$13.00