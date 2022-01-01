Snapper in North Miami Beach
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
MIAMI SQUEEZE - Juice Bar .Café .Restaurant
18315 West Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach
|Grilled Snapper Platter
|$17.00
Regular, Spicy, or Teriyaki Grilled Snapper.
Served with House Salad & Rice with Chickpeas.
|Salmon or Snapper Pita
|$14.00
Regular, Spicy, or Teriyaki Grilled Salmon, or Snapper
Stuffed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers, and Red Cabbage.
|Grilled Snapper Wrap
|$15.00
Regular, Spicy, or Teriyaki. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Cabbage & Carrots.