Tuna wraps in North Miami Beach

North Miami Beach restaurants
North Miami Beach restaurants that serve tuna wraps

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Miami Squeeze

18315 West Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (784 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Wrap$11.00
Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad with mayo and Celery, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers.
More about Miami Squeeze
Winners Cafe

18260 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TUNA WRAP$11.99
A tuna wrap is a convenient, grab-n-go healthy lunch, created especially with creamy tuna, and delicious organic avocado.
More about Winners Cafe

