Tuna wraps in North Miami Beach
North Miami Beach restaurants that serve tuna wraps
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Miami Squeeze
18315 West Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach
|Tuna Wrap
|$11.00
Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad with mayo and Celery, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers.
Winners Cafe
18260 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach
|TUNA WRAP
|$11.99
A tuna wrap is a convenient, grab-n-go healthy lunch, created especially with creamy tuna, and delicious organic avocado.