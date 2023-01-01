Shrimp tacos in North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about 810 Bowling - North Myrtle Beach - 1105 US Hwy 17
810 Bowling - North Myrtle Beach - 1105 US Hwy 17
1105 US Hwy 17, North Myrtle Beach
|Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
Breaded shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce topped with coleslaw,
cheddar-jack cheese blend, in flour tortillas, served with salsa
More about Flying Fish Public Market & Grill
Flying Fish Public Market & Grill
4744 Hwy 17 South, North Myrtle Beach
|Buffalo Shrimp Tacos (2)
|$14.95
Fried Popcorn Shrimp, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Ranch Dressing Served with Chef's Rice and Flour Tortilla Chips
Served with Fries, Coleslaw and a Pickle