Pies in North Olmsted

North Olmsted restaurants
North Olmsted restaurants that serve pies

Two Bucks image

 

Two Bucks - North Olmsted

24108 Lorain Road, North Olmstead

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Sweetie Pie$19.99
Tomato Sauce, Sweet Italian Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Two Bucks Cheese Blend, Fresh Basil
More about Two Bucks - North Olmsted
Item pic

 

Sittoo's - North Olmsted

24930 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dozen Spinach Pies$36.00
Vegetarian. A nutritious blend of spinach and feta baked in our homemade dough.
Spinach Pie Combo$9.55
Vegetarian. Our delicious spinach pie served with hummos and tabouli.
Spinach Pie$3.00
Vegetarian. A nutritious blend of spinach and feta baked in our homemade dough.
More about Sittoo's - North Olmsted

