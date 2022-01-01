North Palm Beach restaurants you'll love
Pierogi Bros.
813 Donald Ross Road, North Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Polish Sausage Sandwich
|$6.50
Our authentic, carefully crafted Polish sausage on a fresh bun. Try it "all the way" with kraut, onion, and stadium mustard!
|3 Pierogies
|$6.00
Filling of your choice: original, traditional, italian, philly cheesesteak
|Little Bro
|$8.90
3 Pierogies + side sausage
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE
525 U.S. Highway One, North Palm Beach
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$12.50
Ten wings. Fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of our delicious wing sauces or BBQ sauces.
|$17.25
|Fried Mozzarella
|$8.50
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Frigate's Waterfront Bar & Grill
400 US-1, North Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$12.00
|Cheeseburger
|$12.00
|Peel N Eat Shrimp 1/2lb
|$12.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Draft House Bar & Grille
713 US-1, North Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Bacon Bleu Burger
|$14.50
Bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion
|Draft House Reuben
|$13.50
Corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese served on toasted marble rye
|Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel
|$10.00
Served with beer cheese and spicy grained mustard
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Barcello
11603 US Highway One, North Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Barcello Salad
|$16.00
Roasted Red and Golden Beets, Roasted Green Beans, Spring Mix, Toasted Pistacchio, Crispy Goat Cheese, Honey Vinaigrette
|Rigatoni with Vodka Sauce
|$26.00
Rigatoni, Tomato Sauce, Cream, Prosciutto
|Barcello Burger
|$18.00
Our Signature Burger, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Barcello Sauce, Brioche Bun, French Fries
Farmer's Table
951 US-1, North Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Steak Sandwich
|$16.00
Shaved Roast Beef, Garlic Toasted Roll, Horseradish Sauce, Baked Steak Fries
|Parmesan Garlic Fries
|$6.00
|Turkey BLT Wrap
|$13.00
Sushi Jo Juno Beach
14261 US Highway 1, Juno Beach
|Popular items
|Edamame
|$8.00
|Crispy Rice Sp.tuna
|$14.00
|Miso Soup
|$5.00
TAPAS
Stage Kitchen and Bar
2000 PGA Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens
|Popular items
|LAMB KEBAB
|$19.00
red onion, mint cilantro chutney
|BANG BANG CAULIFLOWER
|$18.00
mushrooms, paneer, mint & cilantro
|BUTTER CHICKEN MASALA
|$22.00
Cashew allergy
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Hurricane Cafe
14050 US Hwy 1, Juno Beach
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.25
|Omelettes Your Way
|$9.95
|Sweet Potato Crusted Grouper
|$27.50
Paris In Town®
11460 US Highway One, North Palm Beach
|Popular items
|TROP ICED TEA
|$3.65
Unsweetened Iced Tea with a hint of tropical flavor.
|MABILLON
|$11.95
Roast Beef, Bruschetta, Olives & Brie
|L' ISTANBUL
|$11.50
Turkey Breast, Goat Cheese & Roasted Red Pepper
PASTA
Limoncello Ristorante
2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110, Palm Beach Gardens
Seminole Reef Grill
11940 U.S. 1 Ste 175, North Palm Beach
The Poke Company
11940 US Highway One Suite 120, North Palm Beach