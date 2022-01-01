North Palm Beach bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in North Palm Beach

Frigate's Waterfront Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Frigate's Waterfront Bar & Grill

400 US-1, North Palm Beach

Avg 3.5 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$12.00
Cheeseburger$12.00
Peel N Eat Shrimp 1/2lb$12.00
Draft House Bar & Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Draft House Bar & Grille

713 US-1, North Palm Beach

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Bleu Burger$14.50
Bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion
Draft House Reuben$13.50
Corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese served on toasted marble rye
Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
Served with beer cheese and spicy grained mustard
Barcello image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Barcello

11603 US Highway One, North Palm Beach

Avg 4.8 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Barcello Salad$16.00
Roasted Red and Golden Beets, Roasted Green Beans, Spring Mix, Toasted Pistacchio, Crispy Goat Cheese, Honey Vinaigrette
Rigatoni with Vodka Sauce$26.00
Rigatoni, Tomato Sauce, Cream, Prosciutto
Barcello Burger$18.00
Our Signature Burger, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Barcello Sauce, Brioche Bun, French Fries
Farmer's Table image

 

Farmer's Table

951 US-1, North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (308 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Sandwich$16.00
Shaved Roast Beef, Garlic Toasted Roll, Horseradish Sauce, Baked Steak Fries
Parmesan Garlic Fries$6.00
Turkey BLT Wrap$13.00
Stage Kitchen and Bar image

TAPAS

Stage Kitchen and Bar

2000 PGA Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.7 (939 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
LAMB KEBAB$19.00
red onion, mint cilantro chutney
BANG BANG CAULIFLOWER$18.00
mushrooms, paneer, mint & cilantro
BUTTER CHICKEN MASALA$22.00
Cashew allergy
Limoncello Ristorante image

PASTA

Limoncello Ristorante

2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110, Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.6 (2579 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
