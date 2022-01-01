Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in North Palm Beach

North Palm Beach restaurants
North Palm Beach restaurants that serve lobsters

Frigate's Waterfront Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Frigate's Waterfront Bar & Grill

400 US-1, North Palm Beach

Avg 3.5 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Mac & Cheese$19.00
More about Frigate's Waterfront Bar & Grill
Sushi Jo Juno Beach image

 

Sushi Jo Juno Beach

14261 US Highway 1, Juno Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Main Lobster Roll$26.00
Lobster Volcano Roll$36.00
Lobster Bomb$36.00
More about Sushi Jo Juno Beach

