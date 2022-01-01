Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lobsters in
North Palm Beach
/
North Palm Beach
/
Lobsters
North Palm Beach restaurants that serve lobsters
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Frigate's Waterfront Bar & Grill
400 US-1, North Palm Beach
Avg 3.5
(627 reviews)
Lobster Mac & Cheese
$19.00
More about Frigate's Waterfront Bar & Grill
Sushi Jo Juno Beach
14261 US Highway 1, Juno Beach
No reviews yet
Main Lobster Roll
$26.00
Lobster Volcano Roll
$36.00
Lobster Bomb
$36.00
More about Sushi Jo Juno Beach
