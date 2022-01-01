Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pear salad in North Palm Beach

North Palm Beach restaurants
North Palm Beach restaurants that serve pear salad

Field of Greens- North Palm Beach - 11940 US1 Bay 110

11940 US1 Bay 110, North Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MARKET SALAD$10.50
Arugula, Roasted Beets, Roasted Butternut Squash, Granny Smith Apple, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Honey Drizzle, Citrus Vinaigrette
ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED
PESTO CHICKEN$10.50
Pesto Chicken, Crispy Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula, Lemon Garlic Aioli, Pressed Hot On French Baguette
FULL OF LIFE SALAD$10.50
Arugula, Spinach, Roasted Chicken, Quinoa, Craisins, Almonds, Cherry Tomato, Mint, Feta, Lemon & Olive Oil, Basil Honey
ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED
More about Field of Greens- North Palm Beach - 11940 US1 Bay 110
Hurricane Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Hurricane Cafe

14050 US Hwy 1, Juno Beach

Avg 4.3 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chile Roasted Salmon$26.00
One Egg$6.95
Hurricane Fish Dinner$27.50
More about Hurricane Cafe

