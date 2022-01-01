Rigatoni in North Palm Beach
PASTA
Limoncello Ristorante - 2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110
2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110, Palm Beach Gardens
|Rigatoni alla Norma
|$27.00
Rigatoni, Eggplant, Tomato, Mozzarella, Garlic
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Barcello
11603 US Highway One, North Palm Beach
|Rigatoni with Roasted Vegetables
|$26.00
Zuchini, Carrot, Yellow Squash, Cauliflower, Eggplant, Broccoli, Red Onion, Brussel Sprouts, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic
|Rigatoni with Vodka Sauce
|$26.00
Rigatoni, Tomato Sauce, Cream, Prosciutto