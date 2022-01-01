Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Split pea soup in
North Palm Beach
/
North Palm Beach
/
Split Pea Soup
North Palm Beach restaurants that serve split pea soup
Pierogi Bros.
813 Donald Ross Road, North Palm Beach
No reviews yet
Cup-Split Pea Soup
$4.00
More about Pierogi Bros.
Farmer's Table
951 US-1, North Palm Beach
Avg 4.4
(308 reviews)
Split Pea Soup
$7.00
More about Farmer's Table
