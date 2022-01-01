Go
North Park Sushi & Grill

Mexican Sushi

3021 University Ave

Popular Items

The Vegetarian Caterpillar$7.50
avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, sesame
seeds, sesame aioli
Chipotle Marinated Shrimp$15.00
shrimp, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese,
cilantro-lime crema, topped with tampico crab salad, roasted guajillo salsa, shaved radishes
The North Parker$17.00
tampico crab salad, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, chipotle aioli, eel sauce, melted monterey jack cheese, green onions, sesame seeds
Spicy Tuna$10.75
yellowfin tuna, cucumber, green onion, sesame seed, teriyaki, sriracha aioli
Carne Asada$16.00
grilled steak, avocado, roasted poblano peppers, topped with crispy fried onions, tapatio aioli, cilantro-lime crema, melted monterey jack cheese
The Californian$9.00
crab, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, teriyaki, chipotle aioli, toasted sesame seeds
Shrimp Tempura$14.00
IN: fried shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber
OUT: avocado, chipotle aioli, eel sauce, sesame, cilantro
The Governor$19.00
shrimp, fried fish, tampico crab salad,
yellowfin tuna, eel sauce, chipotle aioli, cilantro, radishes, roasted guajillo sauce, avocado
Fried Stuffed Rice$9.00
avocado, cream cheese, panko-crusted, teriyaki, roasted chipotle aioli, green onions, sesame seeds
Birria$16.50
slow-simmered short rib, roasted guajillo sauce, avocado, cream cheese, chile gueros, shaved radishes, cilantro-lime crema, melted monterey jack cheese
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

San Diego CA

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
