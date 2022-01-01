North Park Sushi & Grill
Mexican Sushi
3021 University Ave
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3021 University Ave
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Original 40 Brewery
Come in and enjoy!
Bottlecraft North Park
Come in and enjoy!
Belching Beaver
Come in and enjoy!
Verbena Kitchen North Park
Fresh and beautifully curated restaurant in the heart of North Park featuring a local, sustainable, and seasonally driven menu from executive Chef Ronnie Schwandt. Verbena Kitchen has been featured in Eater, Modern Luxury and San Diego Magazine as a hot new restaurant and one of San Diego's finest cocktail bars! Make your reservation today or contact our Director of Events to reserve VK for a private event!