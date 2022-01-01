Go
North Point Grill & Bar

At North Point, keeping family tradition is important. Our restaurant has gone through many changes throughout the years, including a fire in 2018 that resulted in a total loss of the building (who knew wet towels could self-combust?). As we've rebuilt, 3 traditions we've promised to maintain are the memory of Grandpa Fred's love for farming and tractors, our "world-famous" steak sandwich, and the 30-foot-tall windmill outside.
The windmill by the restaurant today is from the farm where Grandma Elaine grew up. It was a working mill and stood many years at the Wegener farm, helping to pump water for the cattle troughs. The windmill represents a family tradition, similar to many of the items featured on our menu that we're sure you'll enjoy.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

2495 South Huron Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (170 reviews)

Popular Items

12" Build Your Own Pizza$10.99
Create your own adventure!
16" Build Your Own Pizza$14.99
Build your own masterpiece!
Italian Steak Sandwich - Full$11.99
Served on grilled Italian bread with mozzarella cheese
& our famous sauce. Full size!
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$9.99
Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato & ranch dressing.
Boneless Wings
Chicken Tender Basket$9.99
Nacho Supreme
Nacho chips piled high with seasoned beef, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & salsa.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.99
Grilled or crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese & croutons.
Bread Sticks
Brushed with garlic butter, topped with Parmesan cheese.
1/3 LB Hamburger$8.99
Begin with our 1/3 lb. burger on a big bun,
and all the ketchup, mustard, pickle & onion you'd like.
Location

2495 South Huron Rd

Kawkawlin MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
