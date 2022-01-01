North Port restaurants you'll love
More about IL Primo Pizza & Wings
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
IL Primo Pizza & Wings
16979 Tamiami Trail, North Port
|Popular items
|Large 14" Cheese Pizza
|$12.99
|Cheese Stix (8)
|$7.99
|Extra Large 16" Cheese Pizza
|$14.99
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
1037 North Sumter Blvd, North Port
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger
|$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
|Four Cheese Griller
|$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
|Traditional Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)