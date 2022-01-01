Grilled chicken in North Port

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

North Port restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Bema J's - 3515 Bobcat Village Center Rd

3515 Bobcat Village Center Rd, NORTH PORT

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR$15.00
ROMAINE, FRESH PARM, AND CROUTONS TOSSED IN OUR HOMEMADE CAESAR DRESSING
More about Bema J's - 3515 Bobcat Village Center Rd
Beef 'O' Brady's - North Port FL

1037 North Sumter Blvd, North Port

Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's - North Port FL

