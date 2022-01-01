North Providence restaurants you'll love
North Providence's top cuisines
Must-try North Providence restaurants
More about The Centredale Revival Company
The Centredale Revival Company
2025 Smith Street, North Providence
|Popular items
|LOADED SALTED POTATOES
|$12.95
Our salt potatoes, smashed and crispy with cheddar cheese, bacon and sour cream.
|FRIED PEPPERJACK STICKS
|$12.95
Battered and fried with sweet chili sauce.
|COUGAR SALAD
|$12.95
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, onion, shaved parmesan and our house dressing.
More about The Duke Kitchen & Spirits
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
The Duke Kitchen & Spirits
1839 Smith St, North Providence
|Popular items
|Roasted Chicken Wings
|$12.00
|Red Sangria
|Grilled Burger
|$15.00
More about Stella Sweets
Stella Sweets
2009 Smith Street, North Providence