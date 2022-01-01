Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Caesar salad in
North Providence
/
North Providence
/
Caesar Salad
North Providence restaurants that serve caesar salad
The Centredale Revival Company
2025 Smith Street, North Providence
No reviews yet
CAESAR SALAD
$12.95
More about The Centredale Revival Company
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
The Duke Kitchen & Spirits
1839 Smith St, North Providence
Avg 4.1
(129 reviews)
Caesar Salad
$10.00
More about The Duke Kitchen & Spirits
Browse other tasty dishes in North Providence
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Sandwiches
More near North Providence to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Pawtucket
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Cranston
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Attleboro
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Johnston
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
East Providence
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Woonsocket
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(495 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston