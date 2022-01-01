Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in North Providence

Go
North Providence restaurants
Toast

North Providence restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Centredale Revival Company image

 

The Centredale Revival Company

2025 Smith Street, North Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
SWEET SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.95
More about The Centredale Revival Company
The Duke Kitchen & Spirits image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Duke Kitchen & Spirits

1839 Smith St, North Providence

Avg 4.1 (129 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about The Duke Kitchen & Spirits

Browse other tasty dishes in North Providence

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Map

More near North Providence to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Woonsocket

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston