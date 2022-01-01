North Reading restaurants you'll love
North Reading's top cuisines
Must-try North Reading restaurants
Heavnly Donuts - North Reading Location
68 Winter St, North Reading, MA 01864, North Reading
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|$4.89
|Large Iced
|$3.69
|Extra Large Iced
|$4.00
NexDine
600 Riverpark Drive, North Reading
|BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH
|$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
|DAILY GLOBAL ENTREE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
Papa Gino's
103 Main Street, N. Reading
|Orange 2 Liter
|Cheese Breadsticks
|French Fries
|$3.19
Cafe Services
300 Riverpark Drive, North Reading
|Premium Italian Sandwich
|$5.95
Genoa Salami, Virginia Baked Ham, Sliced Capicola, American Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion and Tomato on White Bread
|Deli Turkey & Cheddar on Wheat
|$5.75
Oven Roasted Turkey, Sharp Cheddar, Green Leaf Lettuce and Tomato on Wheat.
|Gourmet Cookie
|$1.50
Baked Right Here in House !
The Horseshoe Grille
226 Main St, North Reading
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.95
smoked bbq pulled pork on a brioche roll, served with french fries.
|Quesadilla
|$11.95
traditional grilled with a cheese blend and salsa.
|Shoe Tips
|$19.95
grilled petite tender tips, carefully marinated and then char-broiled to perfection, served with rice pilaf and fresh vegetables.