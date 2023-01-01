Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in North Reading

Go
North Reading restaurants
Toast

North Reading restaurants that serve caprese salad

Banner pic

 

Mario's Ristorante

20 Main St., North Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CAPRESE SALAD NO PROSCIUTTO$14.00
More about Mario's Ristorante
The Horseshoe Grille image

 

The Horseshoe Grille

226 Main St, North Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Salad$12.95
More about The Horseshoe Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in North Reading

Prosciutto

Map

More near North Reading to explore

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Woburn

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Middleton

No reviews yet

Wilmington

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Reading

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (682 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1245 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (453 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (278 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (239 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston