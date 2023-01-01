Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in North Reading

North Reading restaurants that serve chopped salad

Teresa's Grill Nineteen - Teresa's Grill Nineteen

20 Elm Street, N. Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOPPED WEDGE SALAD$14.00
ICEBERG LETTUCE, BLUE CHEESE, BACON, SHAVED ONIONS, TOMATOES
More about Teresa's Grill Nineteen - Teresa's Grill Nineteen
The Horseshoe Grille image

 

The Horseshoe Grille

226 Main St, North Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad Family Pan$19.00
Chopped Salad$12.95
healthy combination of fresh lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, roasted corn, red onions, and roasted red peppers, all chopped then tossed with sweet italian dressing, accompanied with a home baked bread stick
More about The Horseshoe Grille

