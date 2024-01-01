Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in North Reading

Go
North Reading restaurants
Toast

North Reading restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Banner pic

 

Mario's Ristorante

20 Main St., North Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE$0.00
Grilled buffalo chicken, jalapeno, and Grande mozzarella cheese
More about Mario's Ristorante
The Horseshoe Grille image

 

The Horseshoe Grille

226 Main St, North Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.95
grilled boneless chicken breast with basil pesto aioli, tomatoes, melted mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil on a roasted onion ciabatta roll, served with french fries.
K-Grilled Chicken$8.95
Grilled Chicken$6.95
More about The Horseshoe Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in North Reading

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Pizza Steak

Chopped Salad

Prosciutto

Wedge Salad

Cobb Salad

Caesar Salad

Map

More near North Reading to explore

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Woburn

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Middleton

No reviews yet

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Reading

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (704 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1305 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (497 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (294 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (257 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston