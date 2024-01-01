Grilled chicken in North Reading
North Reading restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Mario's Ristorante
20 Main St., North Reading
|GRILLED BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE
|$0.00
Grilled buffalo chicken, jalapeno, and Grande mozzarella cheese
The Horseshoe Grille
226 Main St, North Reading
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
grilled boneless chicken breast with basil pesto aioli, tomatoes, melted mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil on a roasted onion ciabatta roll, served with french fries.
|K-Grilled Chicken
|$8.95
|Grilled Chicken
|$6.95