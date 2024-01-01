Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in North Reading

Go
North Reading restaurants
Toast

North Reading restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Banner pic

 

Mario's Ristorante

20 Main St., North Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MOZZARELLA STICKS$0.00
More about Mario's Ristorante
The Horseshoe Grille image

 

The Horseshoe Grille

226 Main St, North Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$10.95
More about The Horseshoe Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in North Reading

Garden Salad

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Chopped Salad

Pizza Steak

Nachos

Cobb Salad

Map

More near North Reading to explore

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Woburn

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Middleton

No reviews yet

Reading

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (79 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (129 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1327 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (504 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston