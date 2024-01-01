Mussels in North Reading

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
North Reading restaurants that serve mussels
Mario's Ristorante
20 Main St., North Reading
No reviews yet
MARIO'S FAMOUS MUSSELS
$14.00
Fresh native mussels in white wine butter sauce or marinara mushroom sauce
More about Mario's Ristorante
The Horseshoe Grille
226 Main St, North Reading
No reviews yet
Mussels
$16.95
More about The Horseshoe Grille
