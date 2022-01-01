North Richland Hills restaurants you'll love
North Richland Hills's top cuisines
Must-try North Richland Hills restaurants
More about Enchiladas Ole
Enchiladas Ole
9005 North Tarrant Pkwy, North Richland Hills
|Popular items
|FAMILY ENCHILADA MEAL
12 Enchiladas,
Includes:
Rice and Beans,
Chips and Salsa
|Chips & Salsa
|$3.00
|CHEESY DOES IT
|$13.95
More about Red Hot & Blue
Red Hot & Blue
9143 Grapevine Hwy #620, North Richland Hills
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork - 1 lb
Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, hand-pulled.
|Crispy Fries
|$3.49
Tossed with our RHB Rub.
|Full Slab Ribs
|$32.49
Meaty St. Louis-style ribs, smoked low & slow for 4-5 hours, with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
More about The Patriotic Pig
The Patriotic Pig
3900 Rufe Snow Dr Suite A, North Richland H
|Popular items
|Liberty Spud
|$13.00
BIG loaded baked potato topped with your choice of meat. Also comes with butter, cheese, sour cream and BBQ sauce on the side.
|Sausage (Black Pepper)
|$16.00
House-made sausage with an enticing bite of cracked black pepper in a blend of beef & pork and smoked to perfection. Price shown is per pound. (To order 1/4lb or 1/2 lb, simply type in .25 or .5)
|Brisket
|$26.00
All-Natural, Prime-Grade, Black Angus Beef. Price shown is per pound.(To order 1/4lb or 1/2 lb, simply type in .25 or .5)
More about Kahunas
Kahunas
8509 Davis Blvd, NORTH RICHLAND HILLS
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Slider
|$1.75
Our version of Kalua pork, brined for 3 days and smoked for 24 hours. Served on a King’s Hawaiian roll with pickles and homemade Jack Daniels bbq sauce on the side.
|Gyoza
|$6.00
x6 dumplings per order.
|Spicy Ahi Poke Nachos
|$9.00
Layers of spicy tuna, crab, avocado, fried onions, and masago on wanton chips topped with spicy mayo & eel sauce.
More about Kabylos Pizza - NRH
Kabylos Pizza - NRH
8700 N Tarrant Pkwy suite 101, NORTH RICHLAND HILLS
More about Mi Pueblo #2 - North Richland Hills
Mi Pueblo #2 - North Richland Hills
8412 Davis Blvd Suite 100, North Richland Hills
More about Mi Pueblo #1 - North Richland Hills
Mi Pueblo #1 - North Richland Hills
8010 Bedford-Euless Rd, North Richland Hills