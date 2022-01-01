North Richland Hills restaurants you'll love

Go
North Richland Hills restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • North Richland Hills

North Richland Hills's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
BBQ
Barbeque
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try North Richland Hills restaurants

Enchiladas Ole image

 

Enchiladas Ole

9005 North Tarrant Pkwy, North Richland Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FAMILY ENCHILADA MEAL
12 Enchiladas,
Includes:
Rice and Beans,
Chips and Salsa
Chips & Salsa$3.00
CHEESY DOES IT$13.95
More about Enchiladas Ole
Red Hot & Blue image

 

Red Hot & Blue

9143 Grapevine Hwy #620, North Richland Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork - 1 lb
Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, hand-pulled.
Crispy Fries$3.49
Tossed with our RHB Rub.
Full Slab Ribs$32.49
Meaty St. Louis-style ribs, smoked low & slow for 4-5 hours, with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
More about Red Hot & Blue
The Patriotic Pig image

 

The Patriotic Pig

3900 Rufe Snow Dr Suite A, North Richland H

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Liberty Spud$13.00
BIG loaded baked potato topped with your choice of meat. Also comes with butter, cheese, sour cream and BBQ sauce on the side.
Sausage (Black Pepper)$16.00
House-made sausage with an enticing bite of cracked black pepper in a blend of beef & pork and smoked to perfection. Price shown is per pound. (To order 1/4lb or 1/2 lb, simply type in .25 or .5)
Brisket$26.00
All-Natural, Prime-Grade, Black Angus Beef. Price shown is per pound.(To order 1/4lb or 1/2 lb, simply type in .25 or .5)
More about The Patriotic Pig
Kahunas image

 

Kahunas

8509 Davis Blvd, NORTH RICHLAND HILLS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Slider$1.75
Our version of Kalua pork, brined for 3 days and smoked for 24 hours. Served on a King’s Hawaiian roll with pickles and homemade Jack Daniels bbq sauce on the side.
Gyoza$6.00
x6 dumplings per order.
Spicy Ahi Poke Nachos$9.00
Layers of spicy tuna, crab, avocado, fried onions, and masago on wanton chips topped with spicy mayo & eel sauce.
More about Kahunas
Banner pic

 

Kabylos Pizza - NRH

8700 N Tarrant Pkwy suite 101, NORTH RICHLAND HILLS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Kabylos Pizza - NRH
Restaurant banner

 

Mi Pueblo #2 - North Richland Hills

8412 Davis Blvd Suite 100, North Richland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mi Pueblo #2 - North Richland Hills
Restaurant banner

 

Mi Pueblo #1 - North Richland Hills

8010 Bedford-Euless Rd, North Richland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mi Pueblo #1 - North Richland Hills

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in North Richland Hills

Nachos

Brisket

Map

More near North Richland Hills to explore

Fort Worth

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hurst

No reviews yet

Grapevine

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston