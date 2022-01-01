Brisket in North Richland Hills
Red Hot & Blue
9143 Grapevine Hwy #620, North Richland Hills
|Texas Brisket Sandwich
|$11.59
Tender and sliced-to-order with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
|Texas Brisket 1 lb
|$15.99
Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, sliced-to-order.
|Texas Brisket Plate - Sliced
|$15.59
Smoked 12-13 hours and sliced to order, served with two Southern Sides.
