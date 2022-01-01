Brisket in North Richland Hills

North Richland Hills restaurants that serve brisket

Texas Brisket Sandwich image

 

Red Hot & Blue

9143 Grapevine Hwy #620, North Richland Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Texas Brisket Sandwich$11.59
Tender and sliced-to-order with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
Texas Brisket 1 lb$15.99
Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, sliced-to-order.
Texas Brisket Plate - Sliced$15.59
Smoked 12-13 hours and sliced to order, served with two Southern Sides.
Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
More about Red Hot & Blue
Brisket, Sliced image

 

The Patriotic Pig

3900 Rufe Snow Dr Suite A, North Richland H

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket$26.00
All-Natural, Prime-Grade, Black Angus Beef. Price shown is per pound.(To order 1/4lb or 1/2 lb, simply type in .25 or .5)
More about The Patriotic Pig

