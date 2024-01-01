Burritos in North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills restaurants that serve burritos
Enchiladas Ole NRH
9005 North Tarrant Pkwy, North Richland Hills
|3:13 BURRITO
|$15.49
Mi Pueblo 1 - Bedford Euless Road - NRH
8010 Bedford Euless Road, North Richland Hills
|Burrito
|$11.95
A ground beef burrito topped with enchilada sauce & cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, rice & refried beans
JJ's Taco Shop - NRH - 8849 N Tarrant Pkwy #145
8849 N Tarrant Pkwy #145, Keller
|Fajita Burrito
|$13.95
Stuffed with black beans, shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99
|Bean & Cheese Only Burrito
|$6.95
Stuffed with Refried Beans and Cheese and then wrapped in foil. No sides just burrito by it self.