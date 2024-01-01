Chicken enchiladas in North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
More about Mi Pueblo 1 - Bedford Euless Road - NRH
Mi Pueblo 1 - Bedford Euless Road - NRH
8010 Bedford Euless Road, North Richland Hills
|#15 Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas
|$10.95
Topped with sour cream sauce & served with rice & refried beans
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$12.95
Three hand rolled tortillas filled with chicken. Topped with enchilada sauce & cheese
|#4 Chicken Enchilada & Crispy Taco
|$10.95
Served with rice & refried beans
More about JJ's Taco Shop - NRH - 8849 N Tarrant Pkwy #145
JJ's Taco Shop - NRH - 8849 N Tarrant Pkwy #145
8849 N Tarrant Pkwy #145, Keller
|Rotisserie Chicken Enchiladas
|$11.99
Three chicken enchiladas topped with your choice of green tomatillo, chipotle cream, or red enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro rice and refried beans.
(can not mix enchiladas)
|A La Carte Chicken Enchilada
|$2.99