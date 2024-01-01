Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in North Richland Hills

Go
North Richland Hills restaurants
Toast

North Richland Hills restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Banner pic

 

Mi Pueblo 1 - Bedford Euless Road - NRH

8010 Bedford Euless Road, North Richland Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
#15 Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas$10.95
Topped with sour cream sauce & served with rice & refried beans
Chicken Enchiladas$12.95
Three hand rolled tortillas filled with chicken. Topped with enchilada sauce & cheese
#4 Chicken Enchilada & Crispy Taco$10.95
Served with rice & refried beans
More about Mi Pueblo 1 - Bedford Euless Road - NRH
Restaurant banner

 

JJ's Taco Shop - NRH - 8849 N Tarrant Pkwy #145

8849 N Tarrant Pkwy #145, Keller

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rotisserie Chicken Enchiladas$11.99
Three chicken enchiladas topped with your choice of green tomatillo, chipotle cream, or red enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro rice and refried beans.
(can not mix enchiladas)
A La Carte Chicken Enchilada$2.99
More about JJ's Taco Shop - NRH - 8849 N Tarrant Pkwy #145

Browse other tasty dishes in North Richland Hills

Cobbler

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Brisket

Chicken Pesto Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Enchiladas

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near North Richland Hills to explore

Fort Worth

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4.7 (43 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (763 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Durant

No reviews yet

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (322 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (101 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston