Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in North Richland Hills

Go
North Richland Hills restaurants
Toast

North Richland Hills restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Item pic

 

Enchiladas Ole NRH

9005 North Tarrant Pkwy, North Richland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Salad$16.99
WEEKLY SPECIAL - CHICKEN FAJITAS
Chicken Fajita Meal,
Feed 4,
Rice and Beans,
Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Cheese, Guacamole
More about Enchiladas Ole NRH
Banner pic

 

Mi Pueblo 2 - Davis Blvd - NRH

8412 Davis Bvd. Suite 100, North Richland Hills

No reviews yet
Delivery
Chicken Fajitas$0.00
Served with grilled onions, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream & fresh tortillas
More about Mi Pueblo 2 - Davis Blvd - NRH

Browse other tasty dishes in North Richland Hills

Brisket

Cheese Enchiladas

White Pizza

Flautas

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Enchiladas

Nachos

Map

More near North Richland Hills to explore

Fort Worth

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4.7 (43 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (763 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Durant

No reviews yet

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (322 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (101 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston