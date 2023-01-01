Chicken pesto pizza in North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills restaurants that serve chicken pesto pizza
Heavenly Crust Pizza
8721 Blvd 26, North Richland Hills
|18" Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$22.99
Pesto base, chicken, mozzarella, chopped garlic and Parmesan. Pesto swirl on top.
Kabylos Pizza - NRH - 8700 N Tarrant Pkwy suite 101
8700 N Tarrant Pkwy, NORTH RICHLAND HILLS
|12" Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$15.25
Breaded chicken, pesto sauce base, extra pesto
|16" Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$20.25
Breaded chicken, pesto sauce base, extra pesto