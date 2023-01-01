Chicken pizza in North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills restaurants that serve chicken pizza
Heavenly Crust Pizza
8721 Blvd 26, North Richland Hills
|18" Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$22.99
Pesto base, chicken, mozzarella, chopped garlic and Parmesan. Pesto swirl on top.
Kabylos Pizza - NRH - 8700 N Tarrant Pkwy suite 101
8700 N Tarrant Pkwy, NORTH RICHLAND HILLS
|12" Crazy Chicken Pizza
|$15.95
Spicy grilled chicken, BBQ grilled chicken, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese
|12" Spicy Chicken Ranch Pizza
|$15.95
Spicy boneless chicken, pepperoni, cheddar cheese and ranch (no sauce)
|12" Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$15.25
Breaded chicken, pesto sauce base, extra pesto