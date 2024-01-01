Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in North Richland Hills

North Richland Hills restaurants
North Richland Hills restaurants that serve chimichangas

Mi Pueblo 1 - Bedford Euless Road - NRH

8010 Bedford Euless Road, North Richland Hills

Chimichanga$12.95
A flour tortilla filled with shredded brisket (or shredded chicken), fried & topped with enchilada sauce & served with sour cream, guacamole, rice & refried beans
More about Mi Pueblo 1 - Bedford Euless Road - NRH
Mi Pueblo 2 - Davis Blvd - NRH

8412 Davis Bvd. Suite 100, North Richland Hills

Chimichanga$12.95
A flour tortilla filled with shredded brisket (or shredded chicken), fried & topped with enchilada sauce & served with sour cream, guacamole, rice & refried beans
More about Mi Pueblo 2 - Davis Blvd - NRH

