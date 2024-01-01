Chimichangas in North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills restaurants that serve chimichangas
Mi Pueblo 1 - Bedford Euless Road - NRH
8010 Bedford Euless Road, North Richland Hills
|Chimichanga
|$12.95
A flour tortilla filled with shredded brisket (or shredded chicken), fried & topped with enchilada sauce & served with sour cream, guacamole, rice & refried beans
Mi Pueblo 2 - Davis Blvd - NRH
8412 Davis Bvd. Suite 100, North Richland Hills
