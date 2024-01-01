Fajita salad in North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills restaurants that serve fajita salad
More about Enchiladas Ole NRH
Enchiladas Ole NRH
9005 North Tarrant Pkwy, North Richland Hills
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$16.99
More about Mi Pueblo 2 - Davis Blvd - NRH
Mi Pueblo 2 - Davis Blvd - NRH
8412 Davis Bvd. Suite 100, North Richland Hills
|Fajita Salad
|$13.95
A large flour tortilla shell filled with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, grilled onions & your choice of beef or chicken fajitas. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & Mexican dressing