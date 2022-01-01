Nachos in North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills restaurants that serve nachos
Red Hot & Blue
9143 Grapevine Hwy #620, North Richland Hills
|BBQ Nachos
|$10.99
Choose from pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket chili, with melted cheddar & jack cheeses, jalapeños, green onions, tomatoes, and sour cream, piled on tortilla chips with salsa.
Kahunas
8509 Davis Blvd, NORTH RICHLAND HILLS
|Spicy Ahi Poke Nachos
|$9.00
Layers of spicy tuna, crab, avocado, fried onions, and masago on wanton chips topped with spicy mayo & eel sauce.