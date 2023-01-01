Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pesto pizza in North Richland Hills

North Richland Hills restaurants
North Richland Hills restaurants that serve pesto pizza

Item pic

 

Heavenly Crust Pizza

8721 Blvd 26, North Richland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
18" Chicken Pesto Pizza$22.99
Pesto base, chicken, mozzarella, chopped garlic and Parmesan. Pesto swirl on top.
Banner pic

 

Kabylos Pizza - NRH - 8700 N Tarrant Pkwy suite 101

8700 N Tarrant Pkwy, NORTH RICHLAND HILLS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12" Chicken Pesto Pizza$15.25
Breaded chicken, pesto sauce base, extra pesto
16" Chicken Pesto Pizza$20.25
Breaded chicken, pesto sauce base, extra pesto
12" Pesto Spinach Blue Cheese Pizza$15.50
Pesto sauce, spinach, portabella mushroom, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese
