Shrimp enchiladas in North Richland Hills

Mi Pueblo 2 - Davis Blvd - NRH
8412 Davis Bvd. Suite 100, North Richland Hills
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$14.75
Three hand rolled tortillas filled with shrimp & onions. Topped with enchilada sauce & cheese
JJ's Taco Shop - NRH - 8849 N Tarrant Pkwy #145
8849 N Tarrant Pkwy #145, Keller
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$14.99
Three shrimp enchiladas topped with your choice of green tomatillo, chipotle cream, or red enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice and refried beans.