Shrimp enchiladas in North Richland Hills

Go
North Richland Hills restaurants
North Richland Hills restaurants that serve shrimp enchiladas

Banner pic

 

Mi Pueblo 2 - Davis Blvd - NRH

8412 Davis Bvd. Suite 100, North Richland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Enchiladas$14.75
Three hand rolled tortillas filled with shrimp & onions. Topped with enchilada sauce & cheese
More about Mi Pueblo 2 - Davis Blvd - NRH
Restaurant banner

 

JJ's Taco Shop - NRH - 8849 N Tarrant Pkwy #145

8849 N Tarrant Pkwy #145, Keller

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Enchiladas$14.99
Three shrimp enchiladas topped with your choice of green tomatillo, chipotle cream, or red enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice and refried beans.
More about JJ's Taco Shop - NRH - 8849 N Tarrant Pkwy #145

