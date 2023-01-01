Taco pizza in North Ridgeville
North Ridgeville restaurants that serve taco pizza
More about Smash Pizza Kitchen
Smash Pizza Kitchen
7054 Avon Belden Rd, North Ridgeville
|S - SUPREME Walking Taco Pizza
|$16.95
Chorizo queso base, mozzarella cheese, fresh jalapeños, red onions, black olives, and tomatoes. Finished with a sour cream drizzle and garnished with a dusting of flaming hot Dorito crumbles.
|S- Walking Taco Pizza
|$14.95
Chorizo queso base, mozzarella cheese, and fresh jalapeños. Finished with a sour cream drizzle and garnished with a dusting of flaming hot Dorito crumbles.