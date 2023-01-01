Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

North Salt Lake restaurants you'll love

Go
North Salt Lake restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • North Salt Lake

Must-try North Salt Lake restaurants

Main pic

 

Apollo Burger - North Salt Lake

590 East 1100 North, North Salt Lake

No reviews yet
DeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Texas Bacon Cheeseburger$7.79
Applewood Thick Sliced Bacon on top of a 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty topped with American Cheese, Crispy Breaded Onion Rings, Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Leaf Lettuce, and Hickory BBQ Sauce on a Cornmeal-Topped Bun.
Jr. Burger$5.49
Junior sized Burger with lettuce, tomato and Apollo Sauce
Impossible Burger$7.99
The Impossible™ Burger Tastes, Cooks, and Smells Like Meat but is Plant Based. Each Burger Comes with Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Apollo Sauce.
More about Apollo Burger - North Salt Lake
Restaurant banner

 

Kokonut Island Grill - Woods Cross - North Salt Lake (Woodscross)

470 East 1100 North, North Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Kokonut Island Grill - Woods Cross - North Salt Lake (Woodscross)
Main pic

 

Eaglewood - 1110 E Eaglewood Dr

1110 E Eaglewood Dr, North Salt Lake

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Eaglewood - 1110 E Eaglewood Dr

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in North Salt Lake

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near North Salt Lake to explore

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (297 restaurants)

Park City

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Layton

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Clearfield

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (32 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (339 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (163 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (682 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (474 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (361 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston