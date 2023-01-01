Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in North Scituate

Go
North Scituate restaurants
Toast

North Scituate restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Corner Market Cafe #21 image

 

Corner Market Cafe #21 - Scituate RI

34 Hartford Ave, Scituate

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.79
More about Corner Market Cafe #21 - Scituate RI
The Village Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Village Tavern

90 Hartford Pike, North Scituate

Avg 4.6 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Ceaser Wrap$10.00
More about The Village Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in North Scituate

Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Map

More near North Scituate to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (24 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Woonsocket

No reviews yet

Coventry

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (604 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (851 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (441 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (600 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston