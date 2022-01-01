Go
North Shore Chop House

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

N1835 N Shore Rd • $$

Avg 5 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

Baked French Onion online$8.00
French onion soup with sweet caramelized onions and fresh thyme
Sirloin with garlic butter online$25.00
All classics finished with Chophouse seasoning, butter and house made steak sauce.
Served with choice of parmesan frites or baked potato and choice of spring vegetables or French green beans
Filet Mignon 8oz online$32.00
All classics finished with Chophouse seasoning, butter and house made steak sauce.
Served with choice of parmesan frites or baked potato and choice of spring vegetables or French green beans
1/2lb Chophouse Burger online$15.00
Char-grilled and topped with Jones Dairy Farm bacon and Wisconsin aged cheddar, served with fries
Stuffed Mushrooms$8.00
Fresh seasoned mushrooms with garlic herb cream cheese
Kids Chicken Tenders online$8.00
hand breaded chicken tenderloins
Friday Fish Fry$17.00
Cream of Wild Mushroom BOWL online$9.00
Full-flavored house-made sherry-based cream of mushroom
Ribeye 14oz online$35.00
All classics finished with Chophouse seasoning, butter and house made steak sauce.
Served with choice of parmesan frites or baked potato and choice of spring vegetables or French green beans
Crab Cakes$13.00
2 Maryland style crab cakes served with lemon dill aioli

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

N1835 N Shore Rd

Fort Atkinson WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

