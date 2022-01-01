Go
North Shore Inn

Award-winning burgers and beer - friendly, comfortable atmosphere - weekly specials and great service

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

107 Higman Park Rd. • $$

Avg 4.6 (658 reviews)

Popular Items

Build-Your-Own w/ Cheese$9.99
1/2lb. Burger with American Cheese on a Toasted Sesame Bun with up to 3 Toppings of your choice. Additional Toppings can be added for $0.50 a piece
Cheese Curds$6.99
Fried Beer Battered White Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Curds served with a Dipping Sauce of your choice
Bushwood$12.99
1/2lb. Burger topped with Cheddar cheese, House Made Beer Cheese, Grilled Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Bun
Junior Burger$7.99
1/4lb. Burger Patty with American Cheese, Ketchup, & Mustard on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun
Big Hat$13.99
1/2lb. Burger topped with Mac N' Cheese, BBQ sauce, Bacon and an Onion Ring on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun
Traditional Wings$9.99
Crispy Oven-Roasted & Fried Chicken Wings dusted in our House Made Cajun Dry Rub, served with a side of Wing Sauce and Dressing of your choice
Chicken Cobb$10.99
Romaine & Iceberg Salad Mix with Garden Vegetables, Grilled and Chilled Chicken, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Cheddar, Smoked Bacon, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers, Hard-Boiled Egg and Italian Herb Croutons served with Bleu Cheese Dressing
Deluxe$10.99
1/2lb. Burger topped with American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Green Olive and Mayo on a Toasted Sesame Bun
Classic$9.99
1/2lb. Burger with American cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickle & Onion on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun
Ring Of Fire$12.99
1/2lb. Burger topped with Chipotle Pepperjack Cheese, Salsa Verde, Chipotle Mayo and Onion Ring on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Takeout

107 Higman Park Rd.

Benton Harbor MI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
