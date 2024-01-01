North Sioux City restaurants you'll love
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
300 Gold Circle, Dakota Dunes
|Meat-Eater 14"
|$22.00
Mozzarella + red sauce with house made sausage, ground beef, Canadian bacon and pepperoni
|Americano 14"
|$21.00
Canadian Bacon, pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, mushrooms, green olives & onions
|House Salad
|$6.00
Mixed greens, grape tomato, croutons, cheddar, bacon, ranch dressing
High Ground- - Cafe. - Espresso Bar. - Roasterie.
202 N Derby Ln, North Sioux City
|High Ground Acai Bowl
|$11.29
Acai, cocoa nibs, honey, granola, strawberries, bananas, blueberries, peanut butter.
|Sausage Sammie
|$7.99
Sammie with sausage, bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, and house-made chipotle aioli. Served with choice chips.
|Turkey Sammie
|$3.99
Sliced turkey breast, pan-fried egg, American cheese, avocado spread