North Sioux City restaurants you'll love

North Sioux City restaurants
  • North Sioux City

North Sioux City's top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Must-try North Sioux City restaurants

P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes

300 Gold Circle, Dakota Dunes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Meat-Eater 14"$22.00
Mozzarella + red sauce with house made sausage, ground beef, Canadian bacon and pepperoni
Americano 14"$21.00
Canadian Bacon, pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, mushrooms, green olives & onions
House Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, grape tomato, croutons, cheddar, bacon, ranch dressing
More about P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
High Ground- - Cafe. - Espresso Bar. - Roasterie.

202 N Derby Ln, North Sioux City

Avg 4.7 (87 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
High Ground Acai Bowl$11.29
Acai, cocoa nibs, honey, granola, strawberries, bananas, blueberries, peanut butter.
Sausage Sammie$7.99
Sammie with sausage, bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, and house-made chipotle aioli. Served with choice chips.
Turkey Sammie$3.99
Sliced turkey breast, pan-fried egg, American cheese, avocado spread
More about High Ground- - Cafe. - Espresso Bar. - Roasterie.
Heartland Coffee & Nosh - 118 Gateway Dr

118 Gateway Drive, North Sioux City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Heartland Coffee & Nosh - 118 Gateway Dr

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in North Sioux City

Tacos

Brisket

