Go
Toast

Alley & Vine

Alley & Vine looks forward to serving you soon!

SEAFOOD

1332 Park Street Unit D • $$

Avg 4.5 (106 reviews)

Popular Items

Duck Leg Confit$39.00
polenta, carrots, braised greens, duck jus
Celery Root Soup$16.00
maine lobster, brown butter, black truffle, croutons
Three Course Thursdays Takeout$49.00
THIS WEEK (April 21):
starter: Spring Vegetable Salad - sugar snap peas, asparagus, pickled carrots, ricotta // main: Bone-In Pork Chop - saffron risotto, bacon, braised greens // dessert: Flourless Chocolate Brownie - chocolate sauce {NO SUBSTITUTIONS}
Asparagus Salad$16.00
jersey milk ricotta, basil pistou, walnuts
Caviar Bite$13.00
buttermilk biscuit, chives
Petrale Sole$38.00
carrots, pea tendrils, marble potatoes, meyer lemon béarnaise
As Kneaded Bread$5.00
house cultured butter, mendocino sea salt {vegetarian}
Trout Crudo$17.00
avocado, local citrus, mint, olive oil
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1332 Park Street Unit D

Alameda CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Alameda Comedy Club

No reviews yet

Comedy Club with terrific food & drink!

Cholita Linda

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Star on Park

No reviews yet

The Star takes enormous pride in serving our award-winning deep dish and thin crust pizzas. By offering organic salads, appetizers made from scratch, house made dressings and sauces, oven baked sandwiches, and fresh dough tossed daily, our once small pizzeria has blossomed into a dynamic neighborhood restaurant. Beyond dozens of signature dishes, our bar serves artisan cocktails, carefully selected wines and beer in an elegant yet comfortable environment. Our commitment to our employees, community, schools and local nonprofit organizations embodies who we are. We treat our guests like family, invest in our employees, and use responsible, local, and the highest quality ingredients. Thank you for choosing The Star!

SIDESTREET PHO

No reviews yet

48 hour slow cooked beef bone broth pho, traditional Vietnamese dishes, vegetarian and vegan options

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston